Caste Conundrum: Why does this Scheduled Caste want to be removed from SC list?

Devendrakula Vellalar community, listed as SC in Tamil Nadu, wants delisting from SC list and refuses to file SC/ST Act cases, says demand is about self-respect not affluence.

"Please do not refer to us as Dalits," Ananthan Ayyasamy, a member of the Devendrakula Vellalar community, told me on the phone from Tamil Nadu. Ayyasamy, the BJP's district president for Tenkasi, is an entrepreneur, former Engineering Director at Intel in the US and holds multiple patents. His community is listed as a Scheduled Caste, but a huge section wants to be delisted and forsake reservation benefits.

It was Ayyasamy's post on X after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's suicide on September 18 and professor Suryanarayana Doolla being charged under SC/ST Act that triggered this inquiry. Wakode's parents had alleged caste bias after he was caught cheating.

A community that says no to SC/ST Act

Ayyasamy said he "strongly opposed" the charges against Doolla. More interestingly, he said the DKV community had "taken a principled, voluntary stand not to file SC/ST cases against anyone."

"We have seen how cases under this Act are weaponised, and how that deepens enmity on the ground," he wrote. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and Tughlaq editor S Gurumurthy backed his stance.

This comes amid a raging debate after UGC Equity Regulations were issued and shelved over alleged misuse of the SC/ST Act. The Supreme Court had diluted the Act fearing misuse, but the NDA government made it stricter with a 2018 amendment.

Who are Devendrakula Vellalars?

According to a 2015 Times of India report, then BJP President Amit Shah had lauded the community's effort to uplift itself. "I have heard of caste groups that try to get categorised lower down to obtain benefits, but here is one that seeks social recognition as a caste of higher status," Shah said.

In March 2021, Parliament passed a Bill to merge seven sub-castes, including Pallar, and name them Devendrakula Vellalar for a unified cultural identity. The name literally means Descendants of Lord Indra.

Retired history professor KA Manikumar says the community's legend traces its origin to the sweat of Devendra, king of the gods, falling on a plant from which a child arose. Vellalar reflects its association with cultivation.

In a 2001 paper, Manikumar wrote how the community, once landowners, were turned into agricultural serfs, "found working in muddy paddy fields and living in segregated neighbourhoods as untouchable outcasts, when British conducted land surveys towards the close of 18th century."

Violence shaped its politics - from 1957 Mudukulathur riots to 1968 incident where 44 members were charred to death, 1995 Kodiyankulam, 1999 Thamiraparani and 2011 Paramakudi police firing.

Self-respect, not affluence

SCs make up about 20% of Tamil Nadu's population and DKV is one of three major groups, forming 5-9% of state's population. Concentrated south of Madurai and in Cauvery Delta - Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur.

"Most of community still lives in poverty. Demand to leave SC list is not about affluence. It is about self-respect," Ayyasamy said.

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K Krishnasamy, who has demanded delisting since 1996, said, "Our people want to shed Scheduled-Caste stigma. They might get some government jobs, but stigma is hindrance to overall development. People can't do business because of that."

Ayyasamy explained that even in Madurai, restaurants carrying other caste names do well, while DKV-run eateries are avoided once owner's caste is known. Government contracting is dominated by OBCs, with hardly any licensed SC contractors.

From SC to OBC to General

Krishnasamy said ultimate goal is to move to general category via OBC. "We cannot take entire community from marginalised to open category. After being in OBC for 10-15 years, community will be better placed to move to general."

A formal representation was made in 2017 to PM and Tamil Nadu CM and a committee was formed.

While SC list grew from 607 communities in 1950 to 1,258 in 2022, and OBC category was created in 1993 amid clamour for backward status for quota, DKV's demand for upward mobilisation is unique in independent India. No other community has voiced such a demand.