‘Cash for tickets’ in MCD polls 2022: BJP releases explosive sting operation video against AAP govt in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Just a few days ahead of the much-awaited MCD polls 2022 in Delhi, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital, releasing a sting operation video supporting its claims.

BJP, through its official social media handle, uploaded a video of a sting operation, allegedly of an AAP worker asked to pay cash to get a ticket from the party for the upcoming MCD polls 2022. The video is of an AAP worker named Bindu.

The BJP has alleged that AAP is charging Rs 80 lakh per seat in the upcoming MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls 2022, releasing an explosive sting operation video backing its claims.

Bindu, who is an AAP worker and is canvassing to contest MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls from ward no 54 in Rohini D, has alleged that she was asked to pay around Rs 80 lakhs to the party to get a ticket for the polls.

National Spokesperson Shri @sambitswaraj and MLA Shri @Gupta_vijender are addressing a Press Conference. https://t.co/EgwyyzTns1 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 21, 2022

The AAP worker further said that she was asked to pay a hefty amount by some members of the committee that decides on the allotment of tickets by AAP. She revealed that she had already paid Rs 21 lakhs, but is being asked to make the ‘full payment’ before she gets her ticket.

The video clip was released by the BJP and has reportedly been recorded by Bindu, who can be heard having a conversation with some members of the AAP committee about making the “full payment in one go or in installments”.

This comes just in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding AAP leader Satyendra Jain in jail, where he can be seen receiving a foot massage inside his jail cell. BJP accused AAP of providing special treatment to Jain despite his hawala and money laundering charges.

The MCD polls 2022 in Delhi are set to take place on December 4, while the result is likely to be announced on December 7, 2022.

