Cash-for-query: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal today, AAP says BJP plans to get him arrested

DNA TV Show: Why Delhi's air quality continues to decline

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal today, AAP says BJP plans to get him arrested

Cash-for-query: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said she will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2.

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 but also expressed her desire to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani over the allegations made against her in the cash-for-query case.

Ms Moitra had requested a hearing date after November 5 to accommodate her existing commitments but was denied an extension beyond November 2. Moitra on Tuesday questioned whether the Ethics Committee is the appropriate forum to examine allegations of alleged criminality.

She pointed out that parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and emphasised the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases. "While registering my protest, I wish to inform you that I will respect the summons and appear before the Committee on November 2, 2023, at 11 am," she said.

Read: Review petition filed in SC against same-sex marriage judgement

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

