‘Cash for query’ claims against Mahua Moitra: BJP’s bribe allegations on TMC MP, demands of probe

TMC MP Mahua Moitra is facing allegations of taking bribes to raise certain queries in the Parliament, with the BJP demanding a high level probe in the matter.

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Hours after Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey levelled "cash for query" allegations against Mahua Moitra, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Agnimitra Paul on Sunday demanded an investigation into the matter and said that the party wants to know whether the Trinamool Congress MP has taken a bribe.

The general secretary of BJP's West Bengal unit said that if the charges are proven after an inquiry, TMC leader Mahua Moitra should be expelled from MP's post.

"Nishikant Dubey is putting the allegations that Mahua Moitra has been taking money or bribes in kind or cash from some Mr Hiranandani in exchange for raising particular questions in Parliament. We want to know if Mahua Moitra has taken a bribe. Let there be an inquiry and if it is proved, let her be expelled from the MP's post. We want an investigation," the BJP MLA from Asansol South said.

Earlier in the day, Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP, wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Moitra and demanded an inquiry committee against her.

Dubey called for her "immediate suspension" from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts".

In his letter titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", Dubey has alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP.

Reacting to the complaint, about which Dubey also tweeted, Moitra said she will welcome any motion once the pending breach of privileges motions against ruling party members are dealt with.

"Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala & other @BJP4India luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for @dir_ed & others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep," she said in a post on 'X'.

In his letter, Dubey has written that he is in receipt of a letter from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in which he has shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes allegedly exchanged between Mohua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well-known business tycoon, to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts'."

The letter says that it appears that the person making the representation, Jai Anant Dehadrai, has "done elaborate and painstaking research" based on which, he has concluded that till recently "Smt. Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament, out of total 61 posted by her, which shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his company."

The letter says the questions were also often focused on the Adani Group, "another business conglomerate,

Hiranandani Group was bidding for business against".

Dubey claimed in his letter, written on Sunday, "the representationist has forwarded all the papers and documents in support of information" and he is enclosing them.

The letter said the documents are "reminiscent of 'Cash for Query' episode of December 12, 2005"

The letter alleged, "quid pro quo to raise money from a businessman in lieu of asking questions in Lok Sabha, targeting another business group".

"Now, with the unmasking of quid pro quo in the form of ugly and deliberate motive of Smt Mahua Moitra, to raise money from a businessman in lieu of asking questions in Lok Sabha, targeting another business group, it has become amply clear that the edifice of 'morality' being exhibited by Smt Mahua Moitra was nothing but a 'Machiavellian Camouflage' for committing a crime by entering into a criminal conspiracy and at the same time enjoying the title given to Smt Mahua Moitra as a 'firebrand Member of Parliament' which is nothing but a sham" said the letter from Nishikant Dubey.

The letter alleges that the "instant episode is nothing but a re-emergence of 'cash for query'.

It said that when a similar episode happened on December 12, 2005, during the fourteenth Lok Sabha, the then Speaker immediately constituted an Inquiry committee on December 12, 2005 itself and subsequently 10 members were expelled from the membership of Lok Sabha on December 23, 2005, in 23 days.

"Since the instant episode is nothing but a re-emergence of Cash for Query' by Smt Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, I humbly request your goodself to constitute an 'Inquiry Committee, by following the past precedent. I also request you that during the interregnum period, i.e. constitution of an 'Inquiry Committee and its submission of report, Smt Mahua Moitra may be immediately suspended from the services of the House so that she may not be able to enter in the precincts of the Parliament and does not further attempt to vitiate the sanctity, that is synonymous with Parliament," the letter said.

In his post on X, Nishikant Dubey alleged that there had been exchange of several gifts.

"This very house cancelled membership of 11 MPs in 'cash for questions'. Today also this theft will not work. One businessman is bad for them, but they have no qualms in taking 35 pairs of shoes from the other. Like Mrs (Imelda) Marcos the Hermes, LV, Gucci bag, purse, clothes and hawala money will not work. The membership will go, please wait," the BJP MP said.

In her response also posted on X, Mahua Moitra alleged that the BJP would use agencies against her.

"Also welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me," she posted on X.

Earlier, Mahua Moitra had alleged that her personal photographs had been circulated by BJP workers.

"Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by @BJP4India's troll Sena. I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping - show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal's women live a life. Not a lie," she posted on X.

With this war of words, an open battle has begun between the BJP MP from Godda, Jharkhand, and the TMC MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

