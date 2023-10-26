Cash for query case: Who is Jai Dehadrai, Mahua Moitra’s ‘jilted ex’ who filed bribe case against her?

Mahua Moitra has landed in a massive controversy over the cash for query case, with her alleged ex boyfriend Jai Dehadrai accusing her of taking bribes from a top businessman.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has landed in a massive controversy over the ‘Cash for query’ case, which was raised in the Parliament by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing Moitra of taking bribes and cash gifts from a top businessman in India.

The allegations against Mahua Moitra were first leveled by a lawyer named Jai Anant Dehadrai, who has been working as a law clerk at the Supreme Court. Dehdradai has alleged that the TMC MP has been taking bribes from industrialist and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Dehadrai has alleged that there is “irrefutable evidence” of bribes being exchanged between Mahua Moitra and Hiranandani. It has been claimed that Moitra was taking bribes in exchange for posing questions in the Parliament on behalf of Hiranandani to target businessman Gautam Adani and malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who is Jai Anant Dehadrai?

Jai Dehadrai is a law graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and is a well-known name in the legal circles of Delhi. The lawyer has been working as a law clerk to a Supreme Court judge who was subsequently appointed as the Chief Justice of India.

According to multiple reports, Mahua Moitra and Jai Dehadrai were in a “close relationship” and their “friendship took an acrimonious turn” recently. This led to resentment and a dispute regarding a Rottweiler dog called Henry, which the two reportedly raised together.

While Mahua Moitra claims that the dog is hers and should be in her custody, Dehadrai has said that he had purchased the dog for Rs 75,000. Moitra had also filed a complaint against the lawyer in the past claiming that he had trespassed on her property to steal some classified and personal documents, as well as Henry.

The complaint was later withdrawn by the TMC leader after the matter was settled between the two parties out of court. It was reported that the friendship between Moitra and Dehadrain ended because the latter did not like some of her friends.

The cash for query case against Mahua Moitra is currently being investigated by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, and Dehadrai was called in was question regarding the allegations.

