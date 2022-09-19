Cash donations to political parties may be capped, Chief Election Commissioner floats proposal

File Photo

Proposing to cap cash donations to political parties, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar wrote a letter to the law ministry on Monday. CEC Kumar has proposed a cap at 20 percent or at Rs 20 crore, whichever is lower, in a letter to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, ANI reported citing sources.

The Election Commission (EC) has proposed decreasing anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 in a bid to filter out black money from election funding, sources were quoted to have said. CEC has recommended a number of amendments to the Representation of the People (RP) Act in the letter.

Political parties will not be required to report cash received below Rs 2,000, as per the proposal. Currently rules mandate political parties to disclose all donations above Rs 20,000 via a contribution report that is submitted to the EC.

The fresh proposal from the EC comes after the election body delisted 284 defaulting and non-compliant registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) recently. It declared over 253 of them inactive.

This came after the income tax department raided entities in multiple states in connection with a nationwide tax evasion probe against certain registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) earlier this month. The agency is looking into their alleged dubious financial transactions.

The IT department’s action came on a recent recommendation of the EC which recently removed at least 198 entities from RUPP list after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

The EC announced that it was taking action against over 2,100 entities which are categorised as RUPP by it. The action is being taken for flouting rules and election laws, which includes rules related to the filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees ahead of DA hike, Centre's BIG announcement on promotions

(With inputs from ANI)