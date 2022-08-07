'More cases of murder after rape following law to hang accused': Ashok Gehlot's remark sparks row

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incidents of rape have increased in the country after the law to hang the rape accused came into force. Gehlot made the remark on Friday during the protest by the Congress against price rise and hike in GST rates.

“After the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape,” Gehlot said.

“Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country,” he added.

Elucidating on his remark, Gehlot said: “The rapist feels that the victim will become a witness against the accused. In such a situation, the accused finds it right to kill the victim. The reports that are coming from all over the country show a very dangerous trend. The situation in the country is not good.”

With the remark stoking a controversy, the BJP questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Gehlot blames strict Rape laws not the rapists! Says rape related murders increased after laws were tightened post Nirbhaya!Not the first such statement!He also said most rape cases are fake!His minister said “mardon ka pradesh hence rapes take place” - Priyanka ji is silent?” tweeted party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Earlier this year, responding to the rape charges against Cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi and Congress deputy whip Mahendra Choudhary’s brother in a murder case in Nagpur, Gehlot had said that such cases against family members should not be used against leaders.

Last year, senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s comments on rape had created an uproar in the country.

"There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are," he had said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav had questioned the death sentence of rapists and said it was unfair to award the death penalty to rapists for their mistakes.

"Rape ke liye phaansi dena ghalat hai, ladkon se ghalti ho jaati hai, hum satta mein aaye to kanoon mein badlav karenge (Handing death sentence for rape is not fair... boys make mistakes... there will be changes in the law if we come to power)," Singh had said.