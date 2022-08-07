Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'More cases of murder after rape following law to hang accused': Ashok Gehlot's remark sparks row

With Ashok Gehlot's remark on rape cases stoking a controversy, the BJP questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

'More cases of murder after rape following law to hang accused': Ashok Gehlot's remark sparks row
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incidents of rape have increased in the country after the law to hang the rape accused came into force. Gehlot made the remark on Friday during the protest by the Congress against price rise and hike in GST rates. 

“After the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape,” Gehlot said. 

“Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country,” he added. 

Elucidating on his remark, Gehlot said: “The rapist feels that the victim will become a witness against the accused. In such a situation, the accused finds it right to kill the victim. The reports that are coming from all over the country show a very dangerous trend. The situation in the country is not good.”

With the remark stoking a controversy, the BJP questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

“Gehlot blames strict Rape laws not the rapists! Says rape related murders increased after laws were tightened post Nirbhaya!Not the first such statement!He also said most rape cases are fake!His minister said “mardon ka pradesh hence rapes take place” - Priyanka ji is silent?” tweeted party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. 

Earlier this year, responding to the rape charges against Cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi and Congress deputy whip Mahendra Choudhary’s brother in a murder case in Nagpur, Gehlot had said that such cases against family members should not be used against leaders.

Last year, senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s comments on rape had created an uproar in the country. 

"There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are," he had said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav had questioned the death sentence of rapists and said it was unfair to award the death penalty to rapists for their mistakes.

"Rape ke liye phaansi dena ghalat hai, ladkon se ghalti ho jaati hai, hum satta mein aaye to kanoon mein badlav karenge (Handing death sentence for rape is not fair... boys make mistakes... there will be changes in the law if we come to power)," Singh had said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA JEE Main session 2 result 2022 likely soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check latest update here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.