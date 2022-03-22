Cases by Kashmiri Pandits can be reopened if something specific comes up, says J&K DGP

Headlines

This Telangana farmer earned Rs 1.8 crore by selling tomatoes in one month

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari walks ramp in ethereal outfits for Siddartha Tytler

Watch: David Beckham left in tears as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal on his Inter Miami debut

Wordle 764 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 23

Manipur: Sixth accused arrested in connection with parading incident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Telangana farmer earned Rs 1.8 crore by selling tomatoes in one month

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari walks ramp in ethereal outfits for Siddartha Tytler

Watch: David Beckham left in tears as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal on his Inter Miami debut

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

HomeIndia

India

Cases by Kashmiri Pandits can be reopened if something specific comes up, says J&K DGP

This comes after the release of the latest Vivek Agnihotri directorial "The Kashmir Files" which revolves around genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After an advocate sought to reopen all cases pertaining to the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that it can be done if there arises a specific need.

Speaking to media persons here, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "If something specific comes up, we will pay attention to it."

The advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal had written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking direction to reopen all cases pertaining to the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90 and also for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to reinvestigate incidents of killings in the Kashmir valley.

Jindal urged the President that the SIT should "thoroughly investigate the cases reported till now and provide a platform to the victims who were unable to report their cases previously due to unfavourable circumstances prevailing then with the objective of ensuring justice."

READ | ‘The Kashmir Files’: Section 144 enforced in Rajasthan’s Kota in view of film’s screening

This comes after the release of the latest Vivek Agnihotri directorial "The Kashmir Files" which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi may face another flood as Yamuna water levels surge, officials issue warnings

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE