Case against Salman Khurshid for comparing Hindutva with ISIS, Boko Haram

The row over Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who made controversial remarks against Hindutva in his book, has intensified. A case has been registered against him in Ayodhya.

Mahant Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Cantonment in Ayodhya gave a complaint against Khurshid. He alleged that derogatory remarks have been made against Hindus in Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'. On page 113 of this book, Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva with terrorist organizations like ISIS and Boko Haram.

The Mahant says that all Hindus whether Shankaracharya, Prime Minister, President or another over 100 crore of Hindus have been described by Salman Khurshid as terrorists in his book, about which he is very hurt. He alleged that Congress leaders were hurting Hindus with their bitter statements. Rashid Alvi is calling Ram Bhakt Hindus demons and P Chidambaram is trying to create an anarchy atmosphere in the society with his statement.

On the other hand, the controversy over the book of Salman Khurshid is rising continuously. In view of the opposition of the people, the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh may ban this book in the state. At the same time, BJP workers have also opposed the book in Mumbai.