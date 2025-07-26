Carrying too much luggage on trains? Here's what Indian Railways may do; check weight limit, penalty

The Indian Railways is an everyday lifeline for crores of travelers across the country. Many rules and regulations have been put in place to ensure smooth and safe experience for passengers. Read on to know more on this.

The Indian Railways is an everyday lifeline for crores of travelers across the country. Many rules and regulations have been put in place to ensure smooth and safe experience for passengers. Not many people are aware, but one such rule is the weight limit on luggage that can be carried on trains. Do you know what are the rules around this restriction and what happens in case the weight limit is exceeded? Let us tell you in brief.

How much luggage can you carry?

The Indian Railways has set different weight limits on luggage on the basis of the class of travel.

General Class: Up to 35 kg

Sleeper Class: Up to 40 kg

Third AC: Up to 40 kg

Second AC: Up to 50 kg

First AC: Up to 70 kg

If a passenger wants to carry more luggage than the permitted limit, they are required to make a booking in advance and pay an additional fee at the parcel office.

Where is passenger luggage weighed?

While luggage is not weighed routinely for all passengers at all stations, checking may take place in certain situations. For instance, major railway stations may have luggage scanners installed for this purpose. Besides, Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and luggage inspectors can also check baggage that may seem excessively large or heavy. Security personnel may also check luggage weight during security inspection.

What happens if you carry excess luggage?

If a passenger is found carrying excess luggage without making a booking, the TTE or luggage inspector can impose a fine. The amount of the fine varies on how much extra weight is being carried as well as the distance of travel. Passengers are generally advised to carry luggage within the allowed limits or make an advance booking for extra luggage.