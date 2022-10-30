Caught on camera: Man robbed of his SUV at gunpoint in Delhi Cantt, case registered

Carjacking incident takes place in Delhi Cantt | Photo: Screengrab (Twitter/ANI)

A video of a carjacking incident at gunpoint that happened in the Delhi Cantt area on October 29th at around 5:20 am is circulating over the Internet. A 35-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his SUV by three persons at a gunpoint in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area, police said on Sunday.

In the video, the owner of the SUV is seen parking his car at the spot when three men arrive on a bike, two of them bring out guns and start to threaten the man. The man surrenders and gives them the car keys. The three men then get inside the SUV and leave the premise.

An Uber driver and two others were also present at the time. The Uber driver sees the robbers heckling the SUV owner but quietly drives off this car. A girl and a boy were also present at the spot clearly petrified.