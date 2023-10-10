Headlines

How many Dalits, OBCs…?: Rahul Gandhi asks journalists at Congress Working Committee presser

Pan-India caste census, 33 percent reservation for women: Congress reveals 2024 election agenda

Soldier killed, 3 more missing after avalanche hits Mount Kun in Ladakh

Israel-Palestine: Women paraded naked, teens shot at point-blank range; horrors of war as death toll crosses 1500

Israel-Palestine conflict: 'Deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Carefully monitoring': India on rising crude prices after Israel-Hamas war

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

Five best films directed by SS Rajamouli

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

HomeIndia

India

'Carefully monitoring': India on rising crude prices after Israel-Hamas war

Global crude oil prices moved in the northward direction on Monday, following the Israel-Hamas war that entered Day 3 with large fatalities on both sides.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India on Monday said it was watching carefully the ongoing conflict between Israel-Hamas and added it would handle its energy needs with "maturity". "India will handle it with maturity. As far as the energy sector is concerned, the place where the action is taking place is in many respects the centre of global energy. We will watch very carefully," Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters in New Delhi.

"We will navigate our way through this. These kinds of uncertainties only encourage people to sustainable and cleaner fuel," Puri added. Global crude oil prices moved in the northward direction on Monday, following the Israel-Hamas war that entered Day 3 with large fatalities on both sides. Brent crude, often considered the global benchmark, soared as high as about 5 per cent before some correction. At present, it is trading 2.53 per cent higher at USD 86.75 per cent. The WTI variant too was similarly high.

"Oil prices rose more than 4 per cent in early Asian trading on Monday as Hamas attack on Israel threatened to inflame tensions in the Middle East, the source of around a third of the world's crude...," Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, CFTe, EPATian VP-Head Commodity Research, said.

READ | Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

"The fallout in markets will likely be determined by whether conflict spreads to the rest of the Middle East region, with oil traders also shifting focus to Iran, which is both a major oil producer and supporter of Hamas," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.

Meanwhile, OPEC will likely issue its annual World Oil Outlook on Monday, providing updated forecasts for long-term demand and supply. For India particularly, which is a large importer of crude oil from various sources, this latest price pressure on energy prices will likely be a dampener.

As recently as last week, Puri urged OPEC to recognize the gravity of the current economic situation and urged the Secretary-General to use his office to "imbue a sense of pragmatism, balance and affordability in the oil markets."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

Reasons why you should not eat papaya on empty stomach

State Elections 2023: MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram poll dates announced; counting on December 3

GST Council cuts tax on molasses from 28 to 5 percent, clarifies on guarantees by corporates to subsidiaries

Israel-Palestine conflict: 'Deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE