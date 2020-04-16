Headlines

Cardless cash withdrawal in ATM: Steps to withdraw cash without debit card amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Here are the steps that need to be followed for cardless cash withdrawal:

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 07:31 PM IST

Although cash transactions are considered as potential infection carriers, there are certain transactions that cannot be conducted digitally as cash is necessary to buy certain commodities. Therefore, amidst the lockdown, to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus, banks have introduced the option of cardless cash withdrawal setting a daily transaction limit ranging from 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Here are the steps that need to be followed for cardless cash withdrawal:

1. Customers should download his/her respective bank's mobile apps on their smartphones from the Play Store or App Store.

2. Once they have logged into the app, they will have to request for cardless cash withdrawal.

3. After logging in the customer will have to go to the ‘services’ option in the banking app and tap on ‘cardless cash withdrawal.’

4. After entering the amount, the person is asked to enter the 4-digit temporary PIN and select the account number from which the amount is to be debited.

5. After entering all the details, click on the submit button. After completion of the transaction, the customer will receive a success message on the screen.

6. The bank will send an SMS with a unique code on the registered mobile phone. The customer needs to save the code.

7. Then the customer needs to visit the ATM. In the ATM, the customer needs to punch in the registered mobile number, the temporary code and the unique code which the bank set via an SMS.

8. The customer will then have to put the exact withdrawal amount upon which cash will be dispensed in the ATM.

It is to be noted that cash needs to be withdrawn in a one-time transaction

