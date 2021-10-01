Car kills two bikers, leaves one injured in a horrific accident on Mumbai flyover

Headlines

Meet Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS officer who left lucrative job in London to crack UPSC in second attempt

Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

Meet IAS Ajay Kumar, IIT alumnus who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC again with AIR...

Vivek Agnihotri says person who stands up against The Kashmir Files is 'always talking in favour of Pakistan'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS officer who left lucrative job in London to crack UPSC in second attempt

Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

10 Eye-opening teachings from the Ramayana

7 motivational quotes by Pankaj Tripathi 

Gadar 2: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff celebrate Sunny Deol-starrer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

Laal Singh Chaddha completes one year, Mona Singh says playing mother to Aamir Khan was 'game-changer' for her

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

HomeIndia

India

Car kills two bikers, leaves one injured in a horrific accident on Mumbai flyover

The search for the car is underway. A case has been registered under Section 279, 337, 304A, Section 184, 134A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an unfortunate incident, two individuals lost their lives in an accident after their bike was run over by a car on a flyover while taking a U-turn. The incident took place on a flyover bridge on Senapati Bapat Marg that leads to the Phoenix Mall in Mumbai at 10:50 pm on Wednesday (September 29). The car or the driver have not been identified yet and the police have booked the case for causing death due to negligence. 

The accident was recorded in a CCTV on the flyover where it can be seen that a black coloured car stops in the middle and suddenly decides to take a U-turn that caused the accident. The two individuals on the bike that were injured in the accident were taken to the Nair hospital but were declared dead by the doctors before they could be admitted for further treatment. 

The individuals that died were identified as Bhavesh Arun Sanghvi, who was the resident of Ghatkopar and Bhavesh Arun Sanghvi, a resident of Chembur. Both were 25, their bodies were handed over to their families after the autopsy was conducted by the doctors. 

In the video, one could see that while the bikers crashed into the car they also managed to hit another biker on the same road. He was identified as Ashfaq Multani and was lucky enough to only endure mi or injuries.

The search for the car is underway. A case has been registered under Section 279, 337, 304A, Section 184, 134A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aspiring to crack CAT? Expert suggest tips to crack MBA entrance exam

Gadar 3 on the cards? Utkarsh Sharma drops major hint on sequel to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: '20 saal lag gaye...'

Centre to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 among 3 Bills in Rajya Sabha today

What happens to your body when you stop consuming alcohol for a month?

Bangladesh veteran all-rounder appointed as ODI captain for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE