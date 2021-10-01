Car kills two bikers, leaves one injured in a horrific accident on Mumbai flyover

The search for the car is underway. A case has been registered under Section 279, 337, 304A, Section 184, 134A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

In an unfortunate incident, two individuals lost their lives in an accident after their bike was run over by a car on a flyover while taking a U-turn. The incident took place on a flyover bridge on Senapati Bapat Marg that leads to the Phoenix Mall in Mumbai at 10:50 pm on Wednesday (September 29). The car or the driver have not been identified yet and the police have booked the case for causing death due to negligence.

The accident was recorded in a CCTV on the flyover where it can be seen that a black coloured car stops in the middle and suddenly decides to take a U-turn that caused the accident. The two individuals on the bike that were injured in the accident were taken to the Nair hospital but were declared dead by the doctors before they could be admitted for further treatment.

The individuals that died were identified as Bhavesh Arun Sanghvi, who was the resident of Ghatkopar and Bhavesh Arun Sanghvi, a resident of Chembur. Both were 25, their bodies were handed over to their families after the autopsy was conducted by the doctors.

In the video, one could see that while the bikers crashed into the car they also managed to hit another biker on the same road. He was identified as Ashfaq Multani and was lucky enough to only endure mi or injuries.

The search for the car is underway. A case has been registered under Section 279, 337, 304A, Section 184, 134A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).