Car gets stuck in wheat field in the dead of night, know what Google Maps error caused later

A unique incident occurred in Saharanpur's Thana Devband area due to incorrect Google Maps location. On February 5, Meerut resident Firoz was traveling to Shamli with his companion Naushad in a WagonR car. He was supposed to meet his friend Liyakat at Rohana Toll. Liyakat advised Firoz to take the Saharanpur road from Shamli's Karnal Chowk and sent him the location. Firoz started his journey after entering the location on Google Maps.

Around 2 am, Firoz lost his way and got stuck in a village, driving towards the fields. He called Liyakat to explain the situation who told him to return to the highway. While reversing the car, it got stuck in a wheat field. Firoz and Naushad, attempting to free the car, sought help from passing motorcyclists. Shortly after, three more people arrived and assisted in pulling the car out.

Meanwhile, a young man sat in the driver's seat of the car and fled as soon as the car came out of the field, while the other accused fled on their bike. Firoz's mobile phone was also in the car. He immediately informed the police about the incident by calling Dial-112 from his other phone.

Firoz and Naushad lodged a complaint at Devband police station. The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants and started scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area around the incident site. They have also assured that the accused will be arrested soon. In his FIR, Firoz stated that he had reached the middle of the fields due to Google Maps.

The incident occurred in the darkness of night, making it difficult for them to understand what was happening. The police are investigating the matter and conducting searches in nearby villages.