Delhi Car Blast Update: Another car linked to explosion near Red Fort, police search for red Ford EcoSport, know details here

Delhi Red Fort Blast/car explosion: Another car has been linked with the Delhi blast case as police and various other investigative teams are still on unearthing the links in the case. The Delhi Police are extensively searching for a red Ford EcoSport car.

Delhi Red Fort Blast/car explosion: Another car has been linked with the Delhi blast case as police and various other investigative teams are still on unearthing the links in the case. The Delhi Police are extensively searching for a red Ford EcoSport car. The police have deployed five special teams in the city and the authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted. They are in connection with nearby toll plazas to look for CCTV footage to track its movement.

Delhi Police have been vigilantly search for the car as police stations across Delhi NCR, outposts and border checkpoints across Delhi have been put on alert for any information on the car.

The search started after investigators found out that the Red Fort blast case suspects were using an additional car other than the previously identified Hyundai i20, said Delhi Police on Wednesday. The search for the car is crucial for the investigators as it is believed to hold significant evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, November 11, traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening. Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing more than 10 people.

In a latest development, Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police. They have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort in the city under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.