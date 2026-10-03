Car explodes during CNG filling on NH-48 in Gujarat| VIDEO

A car exploded while being refuelled at a CNG station near Karjan, Gujarat, damaging two vehicles nearby, but no casualties were reported as the car was empty.

A car suddenly exploded while CNG was being filled at a station on National Highway-48 near Karjan on October 1, triggering panic among people at the spot.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a CNG station located opposite Jindal Company. The vehicle’s gas tank reportedly burst during the refuelling process, causing a powerful explosion. Fortunately, there was no one inside the car when the blast occurred, preventing a potentially serious accident.

Car parts and glass scattered across area

A CNG cylinder exploded while a car was being refuelled near Karjan toll plaza in Vadodara Gujarat.



CCTV captured the powerful blast that damaged the vehicle and two nearby cars, but thankfully no one was hurt.



Passengers were outside the car at the time, which helped avoid a… pic.twitter.com/ut3IQiuZFq — Rakesh Kalotra (@Rakeshkalotra9) October 3, 2026

The force of the explosion damaged the rear portion of the car, while its windows shattered. Parts of the vehicle and broken glass were thrown several metres away from the spot. Two other vehicles parked close to the car were also damaged by the blast.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the incident.

Police, fire team reach spot

Soon after the explosion, the Karjan fire team and local police reached the CNG station. Officials took necessary safety measures at the site following the blast. The circumstances that led to the gas tank bursting during the CNG filling process are yet to be established.