The Commission has written to the Governments of Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) states, calling for the preparation of comprehensive Annual Action Plans for 2027 at the State, District and Municipal Corporation (MC) levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has introduced district-level action plans for the first time and set a mandatory minimum target of 15 per cent, with a potential reduction of up to 20 per cent, in annual average air pollution levels across Delhi-NCR for 2027. It has also directed that officers responsible for implementing pollution-control measures be identified by name and designation to ensure accountability.

The Commission has written to the Governments of Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) states, calling for the preparation of comprehensive Annual Action Plans for 2027 at the State, District and Municipal Corporation (MC) levels.

Pollution control to move from activities to outcomes

The move aims to shift the focus from listing pollution-control activities to achieving measurable outcomes through clearly defined targets, timelines, monitoring parameters and responsibility at the ground level.

According to the CAQM letter, the Annual Action Plans for 2027 must contain sector-wise actions designed to achieve tangible improvements in air quality and contribute towards an overall reduction of 15-20 per cent in annual average pollution levels, including AQI, PM2.5 and PM10, compared with 2026.

Major pollution sources listed for action plans

The Commission has directed that the plans cover major pollution sources, including vehicular pollution, road dust, industrial emissions, construction and demolition (C&D) activities, municipal solid waste management, crop residue management, diesel generator sets, crematoria and other local pollution sources.

For the first time, District-Level Action Plans will be prepared as an integral part of the annual planning framework, in addition to the existing State and Municipal Corporation-level plans. The initiative is intended to facilitate focused implementation of pollution-control measures at the grassroots level, monitor progress, identify gaps and enable timely corrective action.

The CAQM letter stated, "For the year 2027, Annual Action Plans shall also be prepared at the District level, in addition to the State and Municipal Corporation (MC) levels."

The respective Annual Action Plans for 2027 must be finalised and submitted to the Commission by December 5, 2026, the letter stated.



(With ANI inputs)