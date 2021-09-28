Captain Amarinder Singh reacts to reports of him meeting Amit Shah, says Sidhu is anti-national

Amidst the turmoil of the Punjab Congress, all eyes are on the former Chief Minister of the state, Captain Amarinder Singh. After the resignation of state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the distribution of portfolios to new ministers in Punjab, Amarinder Singh has reached Delhi. Amidst speculation about meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Captain has said that he has not come to meet anyone, but to vacate his government residence in Delhi.

At the same time, the former Punjab CM is still very angry with Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said, "The Congress high command should accept the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu is anti-national. I will be happy if Sunil Jakhar is made the head again." At the same time, on the next step, the Captain said, "if I take any new step from a political point of view, I will tell everyone."

Amarinder Singh did not give a clear answer on whether he would once again be in Congress. Although he said, "Whether I will remain associated with the Congress or not, I cannot say anything at the moment." He accused Sidhu of trying to manipulate Charanjit Singh Channi and said, "It is good that Navjot Singh Sidhu is no longer the head, I had already said that he is not stable."

Notably, Sidhu resigned within a few weeks of taking over the post of Punjab Congress President. Sidhu's resignation comes at a time when portfolios were distributed to the new ministers of Punjab. It was only after the dispute with Sidhu that Captain Amarinder Singh left the post of Chief Minister, after which Charanjit Singh Channi was given the command of Punjab.

In fact, earlier there were speculations that Sidhu could be made the CM of Punjab, but the Congress leadership took a shocking decision at the last moment and made Dalit face Charanjit Channi the CM of Punjab. It is believed that Sidhu is angry with the division of departments in the Charanjit government, his advice was not taken in the division of ministers. At the same time, the captain is still very angry with Sidhu.