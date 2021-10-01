Punjab crisis: Captain Amarinder Singh may form new party in next 15 days

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh may form his own party in the next 15 days. According to sources cited by Zee News, if any solution is found after talks with the Central Government on the issue of farmers, then that party will also contest the elections on that issue. However, Amarinder Singh still has the option of going with the BJP.

The Congress fears that the Captain will make it an issue, calling Navjot Singh Sidhu a threat to national security. Along with him, many Congress MPs and MLAs may also go with him. In such a situation, it will be difficult for Congress to win Punjab. That is why Harish Rawat is advising him to support Sonia Gandhi.

After Sidhu's resignation, many Punjab Congress leaders are demanding from the high command to replace Sidhu and make someone else the state president. Many senior leaders including Sunil Jakhar and Manish Tiwari are included in this list. But the Congress high command is not in favour of Sidhu's removal at the moment because this will raise questions about its own decision. Captain will keep repeating the same thing in front of the public again and again.

Actually, Sidhu has no option left now. According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not want to take any trouble. There is no question of Sidhu joining the BJP and the Akali Dal. Now it is his compulsion to stay in Congress, that is why his tone is down these days.

Congress is going to call a meeting of CWC on the demand of G-23 leaders. Party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Congress President Sonia Gandhi had indicated last week that the CWC meeting would be convened very soon. According to sources, the high command is in the mood to take strict action against the leaders of G-23. That is, a big decision can be taken on this matter in CWC.