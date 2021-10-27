Headlines

Captain Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today, alliance with BJP possible

Captain Amarinder Singh will most likely be launching his new political party today in a press conference scheduled for 11 am.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 08:32 AM IST

Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister, and notable Congress leader, will most likely launch his new political party today, October 27. It is predicted that the former CM’s new party will be called Punjab Lok Congress, according to reports.

Amarinder Singh will most likely be launching the new party today after making a formal announcement in this regard during the press conference scheduled in Chandigarh at 11 am. Several reports have also suggested that an alliance with BJP is on the cards for Singh’s new party.

Raveen Thukral, who is Amarinder Singh’s media advisor, took to social media and said that a press conference will be conducted today in Chandigarh at 11 am. He further said that the live feed of the press conference will be available on Facebook.

 

 

Last week, the two-time chief minister had announced that he will be launching his own political party soon, with the purpose of “serving the interest of people”, including the farmers who have been protesting for their rights for the past year on the borders.

Captain Amarinder Singh posted a tweet earlier which states, “Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people that I will do what it takes to ensure peace and security, which is today at stake.”

He also said that a seat-sharing arrangement between his new party and BJP is most likely in the cards if the issues of the farmers are resolved. He also added that he will not rest until the future of Punjab and its people is secure.

Singh resigned from the post of chief minister in September following an internal row in the Congress party, after which he openly criticized state Congress President Navjot Sidhu and his possible elevation to the new CM. Later, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the new CM of Punjab.

