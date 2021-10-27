Captain Amarinder Singh launches new party, to fight against Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab elections

Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister, and Congress leader, has launched his new political party today, over a month after resigning from his post. The new party has been launched just ahead of the Punjab assembly poll elections.

The name of the new political party will be announced later after consulting the Election Commission of India, Singh said, though speculations suggest that the party will be named Punjab Lok Congress. An alliance for seats with BJP is also on the cards for this new party.

Captain Amarinder Singh made the announcement regarding the new political party today during a press conference conducted in Chandigarh. He further told the media that he will be meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss matters concerning the state.

During the press conference, Singh stated that he will be fighting against Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming Punjab elections. He said, “As far as Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is concerned, wherever he fights from, we will fight him.”

“Those who have stood by me have done so because they believe in and want to continue working for Punjab`s peace and development. They will not be scared away by such petty acts of intimidation or persecution. We will continue to fight for Punjab’s future,” he said during the press conference.

Addressing the recent row surrounding the deployment of the BSF up to 50 km of the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, Amarinder Singh favoured the decision of the central government and said that this was required for the security of the state.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his post of Punjab Chief Minister last month amid an internal conflict in the Congress party. Since then, he has openly slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that he would oppose his appointment as the new CM. Later, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the chief minister of Punjab.

He had also spoken out against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, stating that the Gandhi siblings are "quite inexperienced" and "their advisors were clearly misguiding them".