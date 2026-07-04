Capgemini shuts down Bengaluru campus daycare facility over allegations of child abuse

The IT giant stated that the safety and well-being of children was its highest priority and that it was fully cooperating with the law enforcement while extending support to the affected families.

Tech firm Capgemini has announced an immediate closure of a daycare facility operating on its Bengaluru campus after serious allegations of physical abuse of children surfaced. The daycare was being run by an external operator, the company said. The IT giant stated that the safety and well-being of children was its highest priority and that it was fully cooperating with the law enforcement while extending support to the affected families.

What did Capgemini say?

In a statement issued on Friday (July 3), Capgemini said that the daycare was being operated by an external service provider, Little Scholars, adding that the matter was being treated with the utmost seriousness. "At Capgemini, the safety and wellbeing of every child remain our highest priority. The situation reported at the daycare facility in Bengaluru, operated by the external provider Little Scholars, is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Our first thoughts are with the children and their families. We are extending all our support to them," the firm said. Capgemini added that its daycare providers undergo rigorous due diligence and compliance checks.

What action has been taken?

Capgemini disclosed that it had temporarily shuttered the daycare facility pending a review. "While the authorities conduct their investigation, we have taken a number of concrete actions in the last 48 hours: immediate temporary closure of this daycare facility in Bengaluru pending review; full cooperation with the authorities to clarify the facts and support efforts to hold those responsible accountable; and support for affected families, including access to a helpline, dedicated counselling through our Employee Assistance Program, and flexible work-from-home options," the company said.

Capgemini further announced that it was reviewing its daycare operations across its campuses in India, reiterating its commitment to taking decisive action to protect employees and their families. The action comes after videos circulated on social media showed alleged mistreatment of children at the daycare centre. Police have filed a case against five nannies and the accused have been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from news agency ANI).