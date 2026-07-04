Capgemini Bengaluru Daycare Abuse: Staff member Vijayalakshmi arrested, Manjula absconding; details inside

One of the two staff members accused of abusing children at a Capgemini Bengaluru campus daycare has been arrested.

In the Capgemini daycare abuse case in Bengaluru, police have arrested one on Friday, while another woman remains absconding. Police identified the accused in custody as 55-year-old Vijayalakshmi, who was produced in court and remanded to 3-day police custody. The second accused, Manjula, remains at large.

Capgemini daycare abuse case: One arrested, another absconding

"Our teams are making all efforts to secure her arrest at the earliest,” said Inspector Suresh Reddy. The three other staff members who were named in the FIR registered on July 2, were released after questioning. Police cited available evidence did not implicate them.

The investigation suggests that the clips attached to the complaint were allegedly recorded by a former employee who left the daycare shortly before they surfaced online. “We are also verifying the origin of the videos, when they were recorded, and the circumstances under which they were made public. All aspects are under investigation, and appropriate action will follow based on the findings,” said a senior officer.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to Karnataka’s Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking a report within two weeks.

Meanwhile, IT major Capgemini has announced the immediate temporary closure of a daycare facility following allegations of physical abuse of children."While the authorities conduct their investigation, we have taken several concrete actions in the last 48 hours: immediate temporary closure of this daycare facility in Bengaluru pending review; full cooperation with the authorities to clarify the facts and support efforts to hold those responsible accountable; and support for affected families, including access to a helpline, dedicated counselling through our Employee Assistance Program, and flexible work-from-home options," the company said.

What is the Capgemini daycare abuse case?

Citing media reports, the NHRC said the videos purportedly showed nannies putting toddlers in a washing machine, spraying water in their mouths with a toilet jet, locking them in toilets, and threatening them to stay silent. The facility was being run by an external operator, 'Little Scholars'.

After the circulation of videos online that allegedly depict children being mistreated at the centre, the HAL Police have registered a case against five nannies identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu. The accused have been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stricter oversight in corporate childcare environments.