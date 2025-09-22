Capabilities like BrahMos, 1000 km range: India to soon test a new ITCM missile; details inside

This test is a significant step towards providing India with a versatile and long-range subsonic cruise missile.

India is gearing up to strengthen its Navy. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy are preparing to conduct a test of the ship-launched Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) later this year, as per an Aajtak report. The missile can engage targets up to 1,000 kilometres. This test is a significant step towards providing India with a versatile and long-range subsonic cruise missile.

What is the ITCM missile?

The ITCM is a long-range subsonic (slow-speed) cruise missile capable of accurately striking both land and sea targets. Its range is 1,000 kilometres. The missile features advanced avionics, advanced navigation, and ground-hull capability, which helps it evade enemy radar. It is an evolution of the Nirbhay cruise missile project. It is powered by an indigenous propulsion system.

DRDO gears for the test

DRDO is developing a temporary Vertical Launch System (VLS), specifically designed for warships. This launcher will facilitate the missile's easy launch from ships. The Indian Navy is replacing the older Russian UKSK missiles with Universal Vertical Launch Modules (UVLMs). This will allow multiple missiles, such as the BrahMos and ITCM, to be launched from a single location.

The main focus of the test is on integrating the missile with the ship's radar system. The missile's guidance and navigation will be integrated with the ship's multi-function radar and combat management system. This will facilitate accurate target acquisition and engagement. The missile's indigenous radio frequency seeker has performed well in previous tests and will play a key role in achieving accurate targeting.

ITCM variants

The ITCM is being developed in multiple variants to ensure operational flexibility across different platforms. These variants include:

Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Land-Based Variant - Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) Air-Launched Variant Ship-Launched Variant

ITCM and BrahMos

The ship-launched ITCM is expected to complement the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile, which currently serves as the Indian Navy's primary strike weapon.