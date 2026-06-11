'Can't leave her': Shatrughan Sinha finally breaks silence on quitting TMC, delivers strong message amid defections

Shatrughan Sinha has finally broken his silence over reports of him quitting the Trinamool Congress amid senior leaders resigning from the party and rebelling against the party chief, Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress, also known as TMC, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons after the Bengal-based party lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest Assembly Elections. After Suvendu Adhikari took over the CM office last month, several senior TMC leaders and spokespersons have left the party, accusing the party's leadership. Amid the TMC crisis, the party's MP from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha, has backed Mamata Banerjee and said that he will continue to work for those who supported him when he lost in the 2019 General Elections.

Sinha credits Mamata Banerjee for his political comeback

While speaking to PTI, the actor-turned-politician said Mamata was the only person who stood by him after he lost the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 elections. ''When I was going through a tough time around 2019, Mamata Banerjee was the only leader who supported me. She made me a candidate from Asansol and helped me get elected. A lot is being said about me, it is being said that I have joined the rebels, but if telling the truth is rebellion, then I am a rebel,'' Shatrughan Sinha said.

''Mamata Banerjee helped me when I needed support, and I cannot leave her side when she needs support. It is my duty to support Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. Several people have joined the rebel, they are my friends as well... I thank all those, including from the BJP, who invited me to join them, but I will be with Mamata Banerjee,'' he added.

Why is Shatrughan Sinha in news amid TMC exodus?

Shatrughan Sinha's clarification came at a time when several reports claimed that he is among the 20 TMC MPs who signed a letter by rebel legislators. As per a report by IndiaTV, Shatrghan is not even in Delhi amid the party crisis news.

Internal rift deepens as leaders criticise Abhishek Banerjee

The crisis of TMC after losing the recently concluded Assembly Elections is so deep that Mamata's close aide, Kalyan Banerjee, has also publicly criticised the party's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, saying ''I am still with Didi, but I will not tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance. I have withdrawn from all cases related to him.''