'Cannot leave Antigua, CBI-ED can come and question me here': Mehul Choksi 'willing to cooperate' in PNB scam probe

Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case along with diamantaire Nirav Modi, said that he left the country not to flee but for medical treatment.

Choksi said he has submitted an affidavit in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, with details of his diseases and said he left the country not to flee but for medical treatment.

Mehul Choksi in his affidavit has also stated, "I am currently residing in Antigua and willing to co-operate in the investigation. If the court may deem it fit, it may direct the investigating officer to travel to Antigua."

In his affidavit Choksi has said that claims of Enforcement Directorate & CBI, that he is not joining the probe are wrong. Citing his medical history, Choksi claims he cannot travel outside Antigua. However, he said ED and CBI can question him in Antigua. https://t.co/e4Wnw8Vrbe — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

I am willing to join the investigation but due to my medical issue, I am unable to travel. I undertake to travel to India as soon as I am medically fit to travel."

Choksi further added, "I am willing to appear before special court and before investigating officer through video conferencing."

Diamantaire and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi had earlier termed all the allegations leveled against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as false and baseless.

Choksi had spoken while reacting to a question by the news Agency ANI. The questions were asked to Choksi by his lawyer in Antigua.

Reacting to a question that the ED has accused him of setting-up Shell companies, Choksi had said, "All the allegations leveled by the ED are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without there being any bases of same."