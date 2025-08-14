Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here

Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi, Maharashtra, it is…

Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

SC reserves order on interim plea seeking stay on rounding of dogs in Delhi-NCR

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Thursday, i.e., August 14, took a prima facie unfavourable view of the plea seeking restoration of Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran remarked that the situation in the valley cannot be overlooked.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir
File image credit: PTI

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Thursday, i.e., August 14, took a prima facie unfavourable view of the plea seeking restoration of Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran remarked that the situation in the valley cannot be overlooked, highlighting the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. 

"You can’t ignore what happened in Pahalgam," the Court told Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, Bar and Bench reported. The remarks came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, opposed the plea. 

"We assured statehood after elections. There is a peculiar position of this part of our country. I don’t know why this issue this agitated now. This particular State is not the correct State to muddy the water. I will still seek instructions. 8 weeks may be given," the SG said, as quoted by Bar and Bench. 

To this, Sankaranarayanan highlighted that the Court in its 2023 judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370, had trusted the word of the Central government that Statehood will be granted to J&K. "The judgment had trusted the government to grant Statehood. Restoration of Statehood was to be done after elections (in J&K). It has been 21 months since that judgment…," Sankaranarayanan said, Bar and Bench reports. 

Meanwhile, SG Mehta has requested eight weeks from the top court to take instructions from the government on the issue.

Serious reduction of democratically elected government 

"It is submitted that the delay in the restoration of statehood would cause a serious reduction of democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, causing a grave violation of the idea of federalism which forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India," the plea said. 

"Therefore, there is no impediment of security concerns, violence or any other disturbances which would hinder or prevent the grant/restoration of the status of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as had been assured by the Union of India in the present proceedings," it added, emphasising that the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted without any incidents of violence, disturbance, or security concerns being reported.

Therefore, the plea said, the non-restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood status would result in a lesser form of elected democratic government in the state. 

"Jammu and Kashmir is being operated as a Union Territory for a period of almost five years now, which has caused many impediments and grave losses to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and has affected the democratic rights of its citizens," the plea added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers 881 km in just..; check timings, speed and more
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers
Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order: ‘Local bodies must...'
Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order
Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...
Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat hi
Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for Rs 200, netizens say 'bless her Bollywood bubble'
Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for...
Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback
Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE