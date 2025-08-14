'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Thursday, i.e., August 14, took a prima facie unfavourable view of the plea seeking restoration of Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran remarked that the situation in the valley cannot be overlooked.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, i.e., August 14, took a prima facie unfavourable view of the plea seeking restoration of Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran remarked that the situation in the valley cannot be overlooked, highlighting the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"You can’t ignore what happened in Pahalgam," the Court told Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, Bar and Bench reported. The remarks came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, opposed the plea.

"We assured statehood after elections. There is a peculiar position of this part of our country. I don’t know why this issue this agitated now. This particular State is not the correct State to muddy the water. I will still seek instructions. 8 weeks may be given," the SG said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

To this, Sankaranarayanan highlighted that the Court in its 2023 judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370, had trusted the word of the Central government that Statehood will be granted to J&K. "The judgment had trusted the government to grant Statehood. Restoration of Statehood was to be done after elections (in J&K). It has been 21 months since that judgment…," Sankaranarayanan said, Bar and Bench reports.

Meanwhile, SG Mehta has requested eight weeks from the top court to take instructions from the government on the issue.

Serious reduction of democratically elected government

"It is submitted that the delay in the restoration of statehood would cause a serious reduction of democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, causing a grave violation of the idea of federalism which forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

"Therefore, there is no impediment of security concerns, violence or any other disturbances which would hinder or prevent the grant/restoration of the status of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as had been assured by the Union of India in the present proceedings," it added, emphasising that the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted without any incidents of violence, disturbance, or security concerns being reported.

Therefore, the plea said, the non-restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood status would result in a lesser form of elected democratic government in the state.

"Jammu and Kashmir is being operated as a Union Territory for a period of almost five years now, which has caused many impediments and grave losses to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and has affected the democratic rights of its citizens," the plea added.