Article 370 can’t be restored, won’t mislead people: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Photo: ANI

Gearing up to launch his political outfit, former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that Article 370 won’t be coming back “in his lifetime” and he won’t “befool people for electoral gains”. Azad, who quit Congress last month, was addressing a rally in Kashmir when he opened up on his stance on the now revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also slammed political parties for misleading people with the promise of bringing back Article 370.

"Azad knows what can and cannot be done. I or the Congress party or the regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar," the veteran valley leader was quoted as saying.

"Some people have been saying that I don't talk about Article 370. I want to tell them that Azad does not befool people for electoral gains," he said while addressing a public interaction at the Dak Bungalow Baramulla in north Kashmir.

"I swear before God that I will not mislead you. I will not raise such slogans or issues over which I have no control," he said.

Azad said that J&K’s special status can only be restored by a government with two-thirds majority in Parliament and he will not raise issues which are not under his control.

"Congress party hasn't been able to achieve more than 50 Lok Sabha seats in the last ten years. Let God help them. But, I have been in politics, and I don't think the Congress party can get over 350 seats in my lifetime. Its strength is decreasing in Rajya Sabha with every state loss," he said.

"Where from can I get it? Where can I get those votes needed in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha? Why mislead people? So, tell me who is lying? Me, or they?" Azad added.

(With inputs from PTI)