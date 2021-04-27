Cannot be mute spectator to COVID-19 crisis, will coordinate efforts: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday (April 27) started hearing its suo motu case on COVID-19 preparedness of the country. During the hearing, the SC remarked that though the high courts are in a better position to keep an eye on the situation in individual states, the SC cannot sit quietly when the country goes through such a crisis. Supreme Court has said, "Our role will be to coordinate efforts between states".

"Necessary for SC to intervene for coordination of the national effort. At the time of a national crisis, the SC cannot be a mute spectator," said the bench on Tuesday.

The apex court also asked Centre to clarify its plan for two things. Justice SR Bhat said, "I want to flag two issues that are under the Centre. First is the use of central resources, including paramilitary doctors and paramedics, Army facilities and doctors, the Railways. These are common facilities that can be made available for quarantine, vaccination, medication. Second, is there a national plan for this?"

Meanwhile, the SC on Tuesday allowed Vedanta to operate an oxygen plant at its Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin with the monitoring committee of local administration and environment experts. The SC said that the plant will be reopened only for oxygen generation. Supreme Court has said, "It's an unprecedented national calamity, don't want political bickering."