Expressing concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with Bangladesh government.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for protection of minorities.

On situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests."

The MEA spokesperson called ISKCON a "globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. He expressed hope that legal processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner.

"We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. As far as the arrest of Chinmoy Das is concerned, we had made our statement on that and it is our expectation that cases against individuals, as far as they are concerned, these legal processes are underway. We hope and expect that these processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect of their legal rights of these individuals and all those who are concerned," the MEA spokesperson said.

On the supply of commodities from India to Bangladesh, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The supply of commodities from India to Bangladesh continues. And likewise, the trade between Bangladesh and India continues in both directions..."

Hindu Spirtual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has been charged with sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

Even though ISKCON's Bangladesh unit has rejected allegations linking the religious organisation to the killing of lawyer in Chattogram, protests continue in the country. The situation has been tense after a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of Das in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.

ISKCON had earlier expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das. In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees. "

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He is currently lodged in a Bangladesh jail after a Chittagong court denied him bail on Tuesday.

