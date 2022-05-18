Here's what Anurag Thakur served at Cannes 2022 formal dinner

India is the country of honour for this year's Cannes 2022.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday threw a formal dinner party for the Indian contingent at celebrity guests at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Tuesday. Many of those who walked the red carpet were on the guest list.

He served many Indian delicacies to the guests. From Rajasthan's culinary culture, there was 'Pyaaz ki kachori', 'Laal Maas' and 'Gatte ki Sabzi'. 'Kadhi' and 'Khichdi' represented Gujarat. For deserts, 'Kalakand' was the mainstay.

India is the country of honour for this year's Cannes 2022. On the first day of one of the most famous film events of the world, 10 Indian celebrities walked the red carpet with the Union minister.

Music composer AR Rahman, actors R. Madhavan Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, Writer and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, Folk Singer Mame Khan and CBFC member Vani Tripathi were among the ones who walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

With inputs from ANI