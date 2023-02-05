Cancer patient fails to put her bag in overhead cabin, taken off flight

Representational image

A woman battling cancer was allegedly offloaded from an American Airlines at the Delhi airport. The woman had recently undergone surgery and asked a flight attendant for assistance in placing her handbag in the overhead cabin. This incident happened on January 30 and the incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint against the flight attendant. The woman has been identified as Meenakshi Sengupta. The woman has accused the flight attendant of refusing to help her keep her five-pound handbag in the overhead cabin. The woman says that she was unable to keep the bag in the overhead cabin due to weakness.

Meenakshi Sengupta in her complaint to the Delhi Police said that she had also requested a wheelchair for her seat. She said, "I also wore a brace, which was visible to everyone and would let them know I had a problem because I can't bear any weight on my hands at all and am weak from surgery."

The woman said, "The ground staff was very cooperative and helped me board the plane and put my handbag on the edge of the seat. Once inside the flight, I had a chat with the air hostess and told her about my health condition.".None of them told me to keep my handbag away. The flight was about to take off when the cabin lights dimmed. At that time an air hostess came to ask me to keep my handbag in the overhead compartment. I requested him to help me, but he refused to do so and told me that it was not his job to do so."

Sengupta further mentioned that she was asked to assist "repeatedly", but she rudely declined the request and asked to do so on her own and left.

"She was very rude and arrogant with her words," alleged Sengupta. The woman also alleged that when I went to the flight crew to complain, they were "largely indifferent" and said they would not intervene. Do not want to.

The woman said, "They said that if I am feeling so uncomfortable then I should get off the plane. They were collective in their decision to get me off the plane."

This incident also went viral on social media and people urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Delhi Commission for Women to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken cognizance of the matter and asked American Airlines to submit its report.

The airline said in its official statement that the matter is being investigated. It also said, "On January 30, a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to comply with crew members' instructions prior to takeoff on American Airlines Flight 293 from Delhi to New York. Our customer relations team has contacted the customer for a refund of their ticket."