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Cancer Drugs Refilled With Water, Sold For Rs 1 Lakh: Delhi police busts fake medicine racket, probe underway

Fake cancer vials filled with water sold for Rs 1 lakh busted by Delhi Police. Vials were from Rajasthan govt supply. Lab found no drug. Probe ordered.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Cancer Drugs Refilled With Water, Sold For Rs 1 Lakh: Delhi police busts fake medicine racket, probe underway
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Delhi Police busted a racket selling fake cancer drugs refilled with water for Rs 1 lakh per vial. The vials were from a Rajasthan government supply batch, including 4 vials sent to a Bikaner hospital. The seized samples tested in Germany showed no cancer drug in them.

How the racket worked

Delhi Police said that the accused stole authentic cancer medication vials, took out the original medication, and replaced them with a different liquid, likely water, before selling them on the illicit market. One of the drugs under scrutiny is Avelumab, a costly injection used for lung cancer treatment. The seized vials were sent for testing to Merck's laboratory in Germany on behalf of the pharmaceutical company. The lab result found no detectable level of the key chemical that treats cancer. Patients who may have purchased or received such tainted injections, according to the police, paid a premium amount for an ineffectual treatment while being exposed to major health hazards.

Government supply chain under scanner

The recovered vials were part of a batch supplied through Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) under a state government scheme for public hospitals; four vials from the same batch were reportedly supplied to a government hospital in Bikaner. This has caused concern because medicines intended for patients at government hospitals are said to have made their way to the black market. Health Minister Khimsar has instructed officials to investigate the entire supply chain, including stock registers, indents, dispatch records, and hospital-level distribution. He stated that any irregularities, negligence, or collusion will not be tolerated.

Also read: Delhi man stays at Udaipur's luxurious hotel with family for 10 days, then flees without paying Rs 5.74 lakh bill

Probe underway

Delhi Police are looking into how government-provided medications got to Delhi, who was engaged in adulteration and diversion, and whether other pricey medications were also tampered with. The investigation is also examining the broader network of counterfeit medication distribution, adulteration and smuggling. According to officials, Rajasthan will take additional action based on the results of the factual inquiry, and the system for the supply and oversight of costly cancer medications will be tightened and made more open.

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