FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess Their Past: U.S.–India Super Intelligence Leadership Dialogue

Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess T

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

No price relief for Cancer patients as NPPA list shows no change in key drug MRPs

Cancer drug prices remain unchanged from November 9, 2026, with Keytruda at Rs 2.16 lakh and Alecensa at Rs 4.3 lakh, despite trade margin regulations.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

No price relief for Cancer patients as NPPA list shows no change in key drug MRPs
No price relief for Cancer patients as NPPA list shows no change in key drug MRPs (Filephoto)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The revised maximum retail price (MRP) list of non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, effective from November 9, 2026, shows no change in the prices of major cancer drug formulations, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy medicines, offering no immediate price relief to patients purchasing these drugs.

The prices of several patented medicines used to treat lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer and bone marrow-related conditions remain unchanged.

Alectinib 150 mg, sold under the brand name Alecensa, continues to cost Rs. 4,30,696. Similarly, the price of Pembrolizumab 100 mg, an immunotherapy medicine marketed as Keytruda, remains at Rs. 2,16,500.

Osimertinib 80 mg, sold as Tagrisso, continues to cost Rs. 1,38,830.83, while the price of Pertuzumab and Trastuzumab 1200 mg, marketed as Phesgo, remains unchanged at Rs. 4,93,266.These medicines are significant for cancer patients, as treatment often involves multiple cycles, adding to the financial burden on patients and their families.

Some of these medicines are available in capsule form, while others are injectable biological medicines.

Speaking to ANI, K M Gopakumar, Co-convenor of the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments, said the data highlighted concerns over the affordability of cancer medicines despite the regulation of trade margins.

"While the data exposes the scale of exploitation of patients by hospitals, the data also shows the inadequacy of the trade margin regulation to facilitate affordable access to medicines and healthcare," he said.

Gopakumar further said the NPPA list showed that the maximum retail prices of nearly 37 patented medicines, comprising 65 formulations, remained unchanged despite the fixation of trade margins."Therefore, measures to bring competition for those life-saving medicines, like compulsory licensing or government use, are urgent," he said.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) released a list of 543 anti-cancer drug brands on Tuesday evening. Earlier, on October 17, the NPPA released a list of 137 compounds for which trade margins would be capped at 30 per cent under the regulation for non-scheduled formulations.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess Their Past: U.S.–India Super Intelligence Leadership Dialogue
Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess T
From Creative Enterprise to Capital Markets: Mohit’s Vision for Expression 360
From Creative Enterprise to Capital Markets: Mohit’s Vision for Expression 360
Sandesara Family's Sterling Oil Acquires Eni's Stake in Nigeria's Renaissance Joint Venture
Sandesara Family's Sterling Oil Acquires Eni's Stake in Nigeria's Renaissance Jo
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure Multiple US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure Multiple U
Can govt deny jobs to those who demand 'regime change'? UP CM Yogi Adityanath tightens rules
Can govt deny jobs to those who demand 'regime change'? UP CM tightens rules
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement