Cancelled flights, miffed passengers galore on reopening domestic flight services

Headlines

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more till August 5, check forecast here

Haryana violence: Social media under scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

HomeIndia

India

Cancelled flights, miffed passengers galore on reopening domestic flight services

Several flights still ended up getting cancelled, much to the hassle of the customers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 01:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, the arrival and departure of as many as 82 aircraft were, however, cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi today. Similar scenes unfolded at other major airports of the country as well, including those at Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, although flight schedules had already been prepared beforehand.

Long queues comprising of several passengers were seen outside most major airports in India today, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, where visuals showed disappointed passengers sitting outside the airport after their flights were cancelled. Passengers also reportedly complained about the airlines not informing them of their cancelled flights until the last minute and even after that, no proper confirmation regarding potential rescheduling of the flights have been provided.

 Reports have quoted airport officials as saying that the flights were cancelled because of several states telling the central government that they will not be able to operate the flights that had been agreed upon earlier.

According to news agency ANI, earlier, the flight schedule was made for all airports including West Bengal (flight operations from May 28), Maharashtra (25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day) and Chennai (incoming passenger flights restricted to 25 daily).

However, several flights still ended up getting cancelled, much to the hassle of the customers.

Some of the cancelled flights are as follows:

 

 

 

 

Domestic flight services have resumed in India on Monday, after about two months of suspension due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown. According to sources, the very first of these flights took off from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi today at 5 AM and landed in Pune at 6:42 AM.

As other flights follow suit throughout the day, passengers are being screened using a thermometer gun before boarding the aircraft, while visuals showed Food & Beverage (F&B) and retail outlets opening at the IGI Airport as well.

Earlier, the central government had informed that domestic flight services will resume in India from May 25, while international flights are to start soon as well, as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Confirming the development,  Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said, ''There's no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from May 25 and lockdown in India being imposed till May 31.''

Passengers have been advised to bring their boarding passes along with them. It has also been made mandatory for the air travellers to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app in their cellphones, which will help authorities determine if the concerned passengers are coming from a COVID-19 hotspot or not. If they do not have the app on their phones, passengers will have to sign an undertaking declaring that they are free from COVID-19 infection. Air travel staff will also assist passengers in downloading the app on the spot if it's not present on their phones.

A thermal gun will also be used to screen the passengers before entry into the flight.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on part of the central government, has issued guidelines for travelling in domestic flights across airports in the country.

The central government is also aiming to restart international flights by mid-June or July, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Puri asserted that the government will try to start a good percentage of international flights before August, if not the entire civil aviation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

UGC identifies 20 fake universities, maximum in Delhi, check full list here

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE