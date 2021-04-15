Cancel Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 exams: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 exams due to COVID-19, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has called for the cancellation of the Maharashtra Board's Class 10 and Class 12 exams and promote the students.

Athawale also welcomed the decision of the CBSE Board to cancel the Class 10 examination.

"The CBSC Board has taken a very appropriate decision to cancel this year's Class X examination. The Maharashtra government should also cancel the Class X and XII examinations and give the students a promotion to the next class so that the students do not suffer from corona," he tweeted in Marathi.

Notably, the Maharashtra government has said that it would study and discuss the modalities before taking the decision to cancel its class 10 board exams.

"The Maharashtra government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams," state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said in a televised message on Wednesday.

“We have already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about our decision of postponement of Classes 10 and 12 exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. We will study and discuss the Centre’s (CBSE’s) decision with the experts in the field,” Gaikwad said.

Earlier, Gaikwad had announced that the Maharashtra government had decided to postpone SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education till the end of June and May respectively.

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," said Gaikwad.