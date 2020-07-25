Canada rejects Khalistani separatism, backs India's sovereignty, territorial integrity

India has requested Canada to check anti-India activities and also proscribe individuals and entities declared illegal in India.

Rejecting Khalistani separatism, Canada has said it will back India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In response to a WION question, the Canadian foreign ministry said, "The Canada-India bilateral relationship is a priority for the Government of Canada. Canada respects the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India,"

Asked on the so-called referendum being organised outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the Canadian foreign ministry said that the Government of Canada "will not recognize the referendum.”

The remarks have been welcomed by India, with the Indian envoy to Canada Ajay Bisaria speaking to WION from Ottawa, saying, "Canada continues to show sensitivity to Indian security concerns."

He explained, "Canada is a strategic partner for India" and New Delhi will "continue to engage closely with Canadian interlocutors, including security agencies, on a range of bilateral security issues."

India has requested Canada to check anti-India activities and also proscribe individuals and entities declared illegal in India.

Canada has the largest number of Sikhs outside of India, accounting for around 1.4% of the population of the North American country.