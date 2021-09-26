Canada lifts travel ban on flyers from India, flights to resume onTHIS date

Bringing relief to travellers, Canada on Sunday lifted a month-long ban, which was placed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on passengers flights from India. The Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government said, "As of September 27, 2021, direct flights from India to Canada will resume."

The announcement came after Canada earlier on Tuesday announced that it has extended restrictions on all direct commercial, private passenger flights from India until Sunday, September 26.

While passengers from India can now travel to Canada as the ban expires from tomorrow, there are some precautionary measures in place.

- Indian passengers need to produce a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport, the Government of Canada said in a release, adding, that the report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

- The Canadian government said that air operators, before boarding, will check the travellers’ test results to ensure whether they are eligible to come to Canada or not.

- Passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to upload the relevant information on the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. Those who failed to meet these requirements will be denied boarding.

- Those who will be travelling to Canada from India via an indirect route need to obtain a pre-departure negative test of COVID-19 from a third country before they continue their travel to Canada.

As of now, Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India tomorrow, September 27, while Air India will resume its flights from September 30.