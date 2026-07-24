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Canada horror: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman From Punjab Allegedly Strangled To Death By Live-In Partner; prob under

23-year-old Punjab woman Damanpreet Kaur allegedly strangled by live-in partner in Edmonton. Partner arrested, charged with second-degree murder.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

Canada horror: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman From Punjab Allegedly Strangled To Death By Live-In Partner; prob under
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A 23-year-old woman from Punjab, Damanpreet Kaur, was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in Edmonton. The 22-year-old accused, Ritish Kumar from Delhi, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police are treating it as an intimate partner homicide.

What happened in Edmonton

Officers were summoned to a residence in the Silverberry neighbourhood on July 9 at approximately 6:44 p.m., according to the Edmonton Police Service. They discovered a woman with suspicious injuries who was not responding. Damanpreet Kaur, 23, received life-threatening injuries at the site and was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services. On July 12, she passed away in the hospital.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on July 14. According to the police, it was a homicide and the cause of death was strangling. For reasons of investigation, the cause was not disclosed earlier.On July 22, Delhi-born Indian national Ritish Kumar, 22, was taken into custody. A second-degree murder charge has been brought against him. No other suspects are being sought, according to police, and the case involves an intimate relationship. The accusations have not yet been put to the test in court.

Also read: IMD weather update: Monsoon to continue in Delhi-NCR with 30-34°C and scattered showers

Who was Damanpreet Kaur

Damanpreet came from Samrala in the Punjabi area of Ludhiana. She relocated to Canada approximately five years ago, according to family members. According to reports, her parents had taken out a loan to pay for her schooling and living overseas. People in her hometown were shocked to learn of her passing. Samrala's family and friends are lamenting her passing. A GoFundMe effort has been launched to assist the family by raising funds to return Damanpreet's body to India for her last rites.

Additional information regarding the relationship or the circumstances surrounding the occurrence has not been made public by the police. The inquiry is still in progress. The case raises community worries about violence against intimate partners. Edmonton's support services have advised anyone experiencing domestic abuse to get assistance.

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