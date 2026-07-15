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Can you buy pure petrol instead of E20 fuel? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

In an interview, Gadkari defended the government's ethanol blending programme and rejected claims of E20 causing vehicle damage. He said the claims were driven by misinformation and stated that no complaints had been received by the government.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 04:32 PM IST

Can you buy pure petrol instead of E20 fuel? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo: ANI).
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Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that those who do not wish to use ethanol-blended fuel can opt for pure or unblended petrol, but added that they will have to pay a higher price. In an interview with The Times of India, Gadkari defended the government's ethanol blending programme and rejected claims of E20 causing vehicle damage. He said the claims were driven by misinformation and stated that no complaints had been received by the government.

In the interview, Gadkari said: "People who do not want ethanol-blended fuel can go for 100% petrol, but they will have to pay more." Asked whether petrol pumps will offer multiple ethanol blends to customers, Gadkari said it is up to the Petroleum Ministry to decide. "It won’t be appropriate for me to comment as it is for the petroleum ministry to decide. At some petrol pumps people have the option to buy E85 (85% ethanol blended petrol) for use in flex fuel vehicles (FFVs). Over half a dozen vehicle manufacturers are ready to launch such vehicles. E85 costs less than E20. So, people have a choice," the minister said.

Gadkari also said that the criticism of the ethanol blending programme is politically motivated. "Certain people are targeting me and the government. There is also misinformation about E20 fuel damaging engines. All E10-compliant vehicles are fit for using E20 fuel. There have been no complaints so far about the fuel damaging the engine," he told The Times of India.

Gadkari also rejected allegations of conflict of interest over his family's sugar business. "That business is run by my sons, the programme is run by the petroleum ministry and the price is decided by the cabinet. So, I have no influence over it. Ethanol is just 10% of the business and the factories run by my sons have less than 0.5% share of the ethanol business in the country," he said.

The comments come amid widespread concerns over E20 fuel, with car users flagging reduced mileage and damage to older vehicles. Earlier, during a Supreme Court hearing, the central government had said that its E20 policy was an ongoing "experiment" and that its results would be known next year.

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