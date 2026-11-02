Can you burst crackers this Diwali in Delhi-NCR? Supreme Court eases ban with conditions

Supreme Court allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali on Nov 7-8 in fixed time slots, ban returns from Nov 9.

The Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8 for Diwali between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm, saying the relaxation is for a limited period only and the complete ban will return from November 9. The order by Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale observed that a complete ban alone is not an effective solution for pollution and that sale and use could not be fully prevented despite the ban.

No crackers in 'No-Cracker Zones'

Green cracker bursting is prohibited within 300 meters of hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities, senior living facilities, and designated silent zones, according to a Supreme Court ruling. Near schools and other educational facilities, the limitations will also be in effect. Even within the specified time windows on November 7 and 8, no bursting will be allowed in these places, which have been designated as "No-Cracker Zones."

Sale only at designated shops

According to the court, only specific stores will be permitted to sell green crackers. Firecrackers cannot be sold online. To maintain watch at the specified sale areas, the police and authorities have been instructed to form patrolling teams. The court said patrol teams will regularly undertake reconnaissance to make sure that only authorised goods with government-issued QR codes are sold.

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The bench said teams shall also take random samples for analysis, which will be sent to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Those engaged in the production or distribution of forbidden goods will face consequences for infractions. In addition to being penalised, they will have their PESO licence or NEERI registration revoked. During the two-day relaxation period, the court has instructed officials to make sure that its directives are strictly followed.