Can you be forced to get COVID-19 vaccine? All your questions answered

The country is all set to begin mass vaccination for COVID-19 from January 16. Millions of doses have been transported to different cities and all the preparations required for the process have been done. Two COVID-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - have been given Emergency Use Authorisation in the country after going through established safety and immunogenicity through a well prescribed regulatory process.

Can you be vaccinated without your consent?

Concerns are being raised on the process of getting vaccinated as well as the availability of the vaccines. Among other things, the government has made it clear that permission will be sought from an individual before giving them the vaccine shots.

Moreover, the recipient will be kept under observation for 30 minutes after vaccination.

The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process. Those who have registered themselves to get the vaccine will get an SMS about the date and time of their vaccination along with other information. If by any chance, a person fails to reach the centre, their turn will come in the next round of vaccination.

The recipient will also get a digital certificate for the vaccination along with the details for the next dose of their vaccine.

A total of 60 storage facilities and 28,600 cold chain points have been created across the country to store the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the central government has planned to inoculate around 3 lakh healthcare workers at 2934 session sites on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that begins from January 16 across India.

"This is the biggest vaccination drive in India so far and it has been decided to vaccinate about 3 lakhs healthcare workers at 2934 sites," a senior government official said on Wednesday (January 13).