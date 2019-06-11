‘Can’t say if Pakistan shut down terror camps in PoK’, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that there is no way to verify whether Pakistan has shut down terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) or not. General Rawat, however, stressed that the Army will continue to maintain strict vigil along the borders.

“No way to verify whether Pakistan has closed down terrorist camps or not. We will continue to maintain strict vigil along our borders,” General Rawat said.

General Rawat made the statement hours after the United States reiterated that Pakistan needs to act against terrorism to improve ties with India. Urging Pakistan to take more decisive steps against terror, Washington said that Islamabad must arrest and prosecute those involved in terrorist activities. Pakistan-based Dawn News quoted a White House official as saying that steps must be taken by the Pakistan government to stop terrorists from moving freely and acquiring weapons. He added that terrorists must also be stopped from infiltrating into Indian territory to carry out attacks.

The official said apart from India, even the United States administration expected Islamabad to take “sustained and irreversible” steps that would “shut down” terrorist movements emanating from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a government official said on Sunday that over 2,500 bunkers have been constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region this year so far.

The offiical said that a meeting was held by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma with deputy commissioners of border districts to review the progress of the construction of bunkers along the IB in Jammu division. It is learnt that the government has decided to construct over 10,000 bunkers in the border districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch of the region.

Officials said that a total of nearly 2,514 bunkers have already been constructed in these districts this year. The Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development Department (RDD) are constructing these bunkers.

No Laxity In Vigil