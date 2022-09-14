‘Can’t promise anything’: Ghulam Nabi Azad clarifies Article 370 remark on Jammu and Kashmir special status

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently parted ways from the Congress party after nearly 50 years of loyalty, recently sparked a political row in Jammu and Kashmir where he talked about Article 370 and how it is unlikely that the union territory will get special status once again.

Earlier, the former Congress leader had sparked a row after he had said that it is very unlikely that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be reinstated, and that his new party will not be making false promises.

Clarifying his remarks on Article 370 after it sparked a political row in the union territory, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he “can’t promise anything” when it comes to J&K’s special status as it is not in his hands.

As quoted by Times Now, GN Azad told the media, “It (Article 370) can't be made an issue as it's not in our hands. It's not in my hands to convert 77 seats into 350, not in my hands to tell Supreme Court to begin hearing and give a ruling in our favour."

Clarifying his statement further, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, “I have never promised anything which is not in my hands.” This comes just a few days after GN Azad announced that he will be launching his own party in the union territory.

While speaking to reports, the veteran politician had said, “To restore Article 370 would need around 350 votes in the Lok Sabha and 175 votes in the Rajya Sabha.” He further added, “This is a number that no political party has or will get.”

Earlier, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad for his statement on Article 370, saying, “The way the Congress put an end to oppression by the British, there are voices in Jammu and Kashmir which believe that not only Article 370 will be restored but the (Kashmir) problem will also be resolved.”

