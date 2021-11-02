‘Can’t point fingers, say I have underworld connections’: NCP leader Nawab Malik hits back at ex CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Mumbai cruise drug case row took a political turn when Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik launched a bunch of allegations against NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede. Now, Malik has hit back at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the remarks made against the former.

Launching a scathing attack on Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference, Nawab Malik acknowledged the allegations made against him and said that no one has the guts to point fingers at him, and question him being a part of the underworld.

Nawab Malik, while addressing the media, said, “It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections. I spent 62 years of my life in this city. Nobody has the guts to point fingers and say that I have underworld connections.”

Malik also talked about how Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra and held the home portfolio. He said that Fadbavis could have conducted a probe if he felt like the NCP leader had links with the underworld in his political career.

“It is said those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others. I don't stay in a house of glass,” said Malik. The NCP minister’s comments have come just a day after Devendra Fadnavis said that he would “burst a bomb” after Diwali by making revelations about the NCP leader's "underworld links".

A row between the two political leaders started when Nawab Malik posted a photo on social media of Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, with an alleged drug peddler Jaydeep Rana. He proceeded to post another photo of the alleged drug dealer with Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier, Nawab Malik also launched allegations against Sameer Wankhede in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, stating that the NCB chief had been trying to extort money from the accused. Till now, Wankhede has denied all of the claims made against him in this case.