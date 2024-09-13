'Can't make public...': SC sets 5 conditions for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Virat Kohli of Javelin? Paralympic gold medallist compared with India's batting maestro for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

HomeIndia

India

'Can't make public...': SC sets 5 conditions for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

'Can't make public...': SC sets 5 conditions for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. 

SC grants Arvind Kejriwal bail but sets 5 conditions

  1. The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh.
  2. The Delhi CM cannot make public comments about this case. 
  3. The Delhi CM should be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.
  4. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can't enter the chief minister's office or the Delhi secretariat while out on bail.
  5. The Delhi CM cannot sign official files unless necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction.


Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, in a separate judgement, questioned the CBI for arresting Kejriwal, saying that such action by CBI raises serious questions on the timing of the arrest and such an arrest by CBI only fractured the bail granted in the ED case.

Justice Bhuyan said that it would be a travesty of justice to keep Kejriwal incarcerated when he is on bail in the ED case. He further said Kejriwal was granted bail in the ED case and further detention in the CBI case is wholly untenable. 

Justice Bhuyan also said that bail is the rule and jail is an exception. "The process of trial or steps leading to arrest should not become harassment," said the judge.

CBI arrest is "unjustified" and thus Kejriwal should be released forthwith, said Justice Bhuyan. Earlier, the apex court had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI.

During the hearing of the case, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, objected to Kejriwal for not approaching the trial court for bail.

Kejriwal had directly approached the Delhi High Court for bail and then moved to the apex court. On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld the arrest of the Chief Minister as "legal." It had dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the CBI proceeded with further probe against him.

The High Court had said there was no malice in the acts of the CBI, which demonstrated how Kejriwal could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest. It had said Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The control and the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the special prosecutor," it had said in its order.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. 

On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement