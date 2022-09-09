Search icon
Can't let SC become 'tareekh pe tareekh' court: Justice Chandrachud condemns lawyers seeking adjournments

As the attorney was coming before the top court, the bench instructed him to argue the case rather than ask for an adjournment.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, a Supreme Court judge, condemned lawyers' practise of requesting adjournments in cases and warned that the court will not turn into a "tareekh pe tareekh" court (having date after date for matters). The subject can be passed over and taken up at the end of the board, the court's bench of Justices Chandrachud and Hima Kohli ruled in rejecting a lawyer's request for an adjournment.

"We don't want the Supreme Court to be a ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ court. We want to change this perception," Justice Chandrachud said. As the attorney was coming before the top court, the bench instructed him to argue the case rather than ask for an adjournment.

The bench stated that although lawyers appear before courts and ask for an adjournment, judges go through the matters placed before them and stay up late the night before to prepare for the following day. In a different incident, the bench decided against erasing the high court's criticism of a lawyer.

It criticised the attorney for submitting the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, which gives individuals the right to petition the Supreme Court to have their basic rights upheld. The bench stated that the top court is becoming dysfunctional as a result of such frivolous petitions, and that it is time to send a clear message since the 5 to 10 minutes used to consider each petition takes away from a genuine petitioner who is waiting for justice.

According to the top court, each court now has about 60 cases scheduled for hearings on various days. Justice Chandrachud noted that judges were working long hours and having to stay up late reading through case files because lawyers did not present their arguments.

(With inputs from IANS)

