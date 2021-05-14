Can't bear cremation expenses for the deceased? UP Police has a solution

With many reports of dead bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims washing up ashore in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the UP Police, on Friday, released a video to discourage people from unloading bodies in the water.

The police released a video message to spread awareness and ask people to not dump bodies in the river. ANI posted the video on Twitter which had them saying, "Please do not perform water burial of bodies into Ganga river, but cremate them. If any person is unable to bear expenses of cremation, please inform us. We will make arrangements."

Speaking about the same, Ghazipur District Magistrate MP Singh said, "Ghazipur administration has capped price of firewood at Rs 650/quintal & 'dom raja' would not take more than Rs 500 for cremating a body. We're setting up a control room at each crematorium where police personnel & lekhpal would be stationed."

Apart from this, if any person is unable to bear the expenses of cremation they will be provided with a sum of Rs 5000 immediately to bear all expenses of the cremation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (May 14) ordered patrolling by the Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). He said "All those who died, deserve cremation with respect. The state government has already sanctioned funds for performing the last rites."

In other news, the Yogi Adityanath government also claimed that the state has managed to flatten the COVID curve and limit the transmission of the deadly virus.

"The Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant improvement as the number of active cases has drastically been reduced by nearly 1.06 lakh in the last 12 days with a swift recovery of Covid patients even in home isolation," said an official statement issued by the state information department.