'Can't be more ashamed...': Assam CM apologises to family of businessman who died by suicide -- Video

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets family of deceased businessman

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the family of a Dibrugarh man who allegedly died by suicide after received constant threats from a gangster, and apologised for the failure of local administration.

Sarma not only pulled up the Superintendent of Police and told the victim family that he was “really ashamed” that the mafia dared to come there despite the police presence. “I have never been more ashamed,” he said.

The police have arrested one Baidulla Khan and one Nishanth Sharma for allegedly abetting the suicide of activist and businessman Vineet Bagaria. Another suspect Izaz Khan is still absconding.

On Saturday, the chief minister said that the total failure of the district administration led to a young businessman dying by suicide in Dibrugarh.

Speaking to reporters, he said the state government's repeated call to the police to act as a friend of the public has gone unheeded in this instance, and assured of action against those responsible.

Bagaria had recorded a video before taking his own life, claiming that three people, including the tenant of a shop owned by his family, were threatening him and he was unable to bear the pressure. Bagaria and his father had submitted written complaints at the Dibrugarh police station regarding the threats, but they allegedly did not receive a due response. Two of those named in the video were arrested on Friday.

Sarma said the incident has hurt him deeply, and he apologised to Bagaria's family as well as the people of the state. "That such an incident could happen when I am serving as the chief minister has hurt me a lot. I apologise to his parents, and the people of the state," he said.

Sarma said his government has been repeatedly appealing to the police to stand up for innocent people and act as their friend. "If police personnel at a place such as Dibrugarh cannot understand our appeal and act according to it, how can we expect those posted in rural areas to even hear our words," Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.